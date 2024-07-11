Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares.
Intu Properties Trading Down 54.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Intu Properties
Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.
