Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $462.00 to $512.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $448.48 and last traded at $446.92, with a volume of 65940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $444.74.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

