Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

