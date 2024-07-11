Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.83

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.19. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 51,358 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.
Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
