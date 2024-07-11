Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.83

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.19. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 51,358 shares trading hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 125.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

