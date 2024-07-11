Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

