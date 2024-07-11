Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.32

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.32 and traded as high as $20.97. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 60,804 shares traded.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBE. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 188,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

