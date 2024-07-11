Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

IVR stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $459.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

