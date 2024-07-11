Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $427.06

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.06 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 434.30 ($5.56). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 429 ($5.50), with a volume of 10,700 shares traded.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420. The firm has a market cap of £144.27 million, a P/E ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
