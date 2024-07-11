Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.