Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for R1 RCM (RCM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM):

7/9/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – R1 RCM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – R1 RCM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

