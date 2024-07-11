Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

