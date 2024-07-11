Investors Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences accounts for about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.