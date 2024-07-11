Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after buying an additional 2,102,480 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after buying an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.