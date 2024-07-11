Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 15,875 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.2 %

IRM opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.20, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

