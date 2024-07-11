Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Shares Up 68.6%

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 68.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Irwin Naturals Stock Up 68.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Irwin Naturals

(Get Free Report)

Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Irwin Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irwin Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.