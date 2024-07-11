Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Shares Up 68.6%

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 68.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Irwin Naturals Stock Up 68.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
About Irwin Naturals
Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Irwin Naturals
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Irwin Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irwin Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.