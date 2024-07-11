iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after buying an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,170,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,490,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

