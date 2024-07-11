iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 1,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIA. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF by 910.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

