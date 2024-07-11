iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 2,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

