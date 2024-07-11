iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 29,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 357,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $568.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.