J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires £53,270 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 7,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($68,233.64).
Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Ben Whitley acquired 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £150.20 ($192.39).
J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 753 ($9.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 775.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The stock has a market cap of £930.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,353.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 587 ($7.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.50 ($11.05).
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
