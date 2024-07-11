JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Darren M. Shapland Acquires 40,000 Shares

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,872.04).
JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.9 %
JD opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.43) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.33. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,787.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.
JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
