JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Darren M. Shapland Acquires 40,000 Shares

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,872.04).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.9 %

JD opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.43) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.33. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,787.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.85) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.20) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 546.75 ($7.00).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

