Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,122,250,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $14,913,600.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.
- On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.
- On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVDA stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,703,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,718 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
