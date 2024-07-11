John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.77. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100,308 shares changing hands.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,786 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.