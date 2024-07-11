John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.77. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100,308 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.