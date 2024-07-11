John Joseph Powers Sells 6,090 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get First Busey alerts:

John Joseph Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Joseph Powers acquired 12 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $274.20.

First Busey Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.