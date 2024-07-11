Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.