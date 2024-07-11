Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 3,994 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,388,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 619,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

