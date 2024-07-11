JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,479 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,856 in the last ninety days.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

