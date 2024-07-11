JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.
About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
