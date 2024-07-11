JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $580.00

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.43), with a volume of 1011795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579 ($7.42).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.18. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,068.97%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

