Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

