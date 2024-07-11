Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 576,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,560,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

