KeyCorp Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $410.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.08.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -455.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.62. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

