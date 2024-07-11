KeyCorp (KEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KEY stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

