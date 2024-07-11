Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

