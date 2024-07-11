KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

