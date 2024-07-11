Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.43.
Get Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA
In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
About Kura Sushi USA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.