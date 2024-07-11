Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.11 million, a PE ratio of 350.50 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

