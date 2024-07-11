Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $35.67. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 201,944 shares traded.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares in the last quarter.
The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
