Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $35.67. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 201,944 shares traded.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.