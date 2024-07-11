L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.12. 25,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $228.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

