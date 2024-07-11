Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 73.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 177,589 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 540.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 30,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,495,949,000 after buying an additional 124,008 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

