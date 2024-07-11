Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

View Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.