LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $6,838,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $994.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.