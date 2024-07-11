Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $517.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $555.64 and last traded at $554.05, with a volume of 27702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $544.66.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LII. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

