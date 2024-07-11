Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leslie’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

