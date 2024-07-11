Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 4.7%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 2,120,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,693,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $674.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

