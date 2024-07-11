Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.2 %

LTH opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after buying an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.