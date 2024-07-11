Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Life Time Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

