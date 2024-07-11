Life360, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on July 16th (NASDAQ:LIF)

Life360’s (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 16th. Life360 had issued 5,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,250,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of LIF opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

