Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 93,593 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74.

On Friday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82.

On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57.

On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98.

On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34.

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80.

On Friday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLY opened at $939.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $841.60 and a 200 day moving average of $758.80. The company has a market cap of $893.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $945.69.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.