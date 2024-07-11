Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $188.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.68. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

