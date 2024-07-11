Lip Bu Tan Sells 45,476 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $3,596,987.59.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CRDO opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -173.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 319.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $3,876,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

