LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 3,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Insider Activity at LiveWire Group

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.